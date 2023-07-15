Maharashtra: 17-year old arrested over objectionable posts on Hanuman, Aurangzeb

The Nashik rural police have booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly posting objectionable posts on Instagram on Lord Hanuman and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb hurting religious sentiments. The incident sparked tension in the area and local villagers called a bandh on Thursday and allegedly burnt the garage run by the boy’s brothers.However, the police managed to control the situation with the help of the local peace committee and detained the boy and sent him to the children’s correctional home in Nashik.

According to the FIR filed by Nashik Rural police, on Wednesday evening an objectionable post on Instagram about Lord Hanuman and Aurangzeb went viral in the area. Tension started brewing with villagers from adjoining villages started pouring in. “On Thursday, during the bandh called by local villagers, a group of unidentified villagers set ablaze the garage shop run by the boy’s brothers. The shop is owned by a policeman and was rented to them. Some two-wheelers also got damaged in the incident,” said a villager.The boy in conflict with law is a school dropout and works in a mutton shop. His father works in a wood cutting workshop.

IPS officer Rajnikant Chilumala, who is on probation and in-charge of the Satana police station confirmed that the police managed to control the situation with the help of the local peace committee and detained the boy and sent him to a correctional home.No offence has been registered in connection with the burning of the shop.When asked about the shop burning incident, the senior officer said that it is not clear yet and the investigation is on. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday made it clear that his government will not allow anyone to disrupt the law and order situation in the state. "For the past few days, some people have been making a conscious effort to spoil the environment in Maharashtra. Ever since the verdict of the Supreme Court, some people have been enraged, and attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere. Attempts are being made to create religious tension by glorifying Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan. This attempt will not succeed. Conspiracy to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra for political gains will be foiled," Shinde said in a Tweet in Marathi.