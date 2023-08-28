Maharashtra: 170 students hospitalized after suspected food poisoning at orphanage school

At least 170 students of an ashram school were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning in Jat Taluka of Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. The condition of the students is said to be stable. An official said that the students at the Samata Ashram School in Umdi complained of vomiting, nausea and diarrhea soon after they were served dinner by the staff at the ashram on Sunday night.

The students were soon rushed to the nearby rural first aid center at Madgyal. However, the condition of some of the students worsened after which they were admitted to Sangli and Miraje government hospitals for treatment, an official said. More than 50 children were admitted to government hospitals in Miraj and Sangli as their condition worsened.Currently, the condition of all the children is said to be stable. An official said that more than 200 students are studying in Samata Ashram School in Umdi. This includes boys and girls from 5 years to 15 years. While preliminary investigation into the matter suggests food poisoning as the cause of the illness, the concerned Collector has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the actual cause.