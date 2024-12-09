Maharashtra: 19 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Iron-Folic Acid Tablets at School in Dharashiv

Dharashiv, Maharashtra (December 9, 2024): Nineteen students at Gandhi Vidyalaya near Kesar village, in Umarga taluka, fell ill after consuming iron folic acid tablets provided for blood growth. Soon after taking the tablets on Monday morning, the students began experiencing vomiting and nausea.

The tablets were distributed to Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya by the Government Hospital Sub-Centre for blood growth.

Read Also | Nandurbar: 614 Women Voted to Ban Liquor Sale in Aslod Village; Decision After Report

The school administration quickly took action and admitted all affected students to the government hospital in Moram. Dr. Mahesh Ardhale Swami, the medical superintendent, confirmed that all the students are in stable condition.Four students are receiving treatment through saline. The other 15 students were treated with tablets.

Parents of the students rushed to the hospital after learning about the incident. MLA Dnyanraj Chougule also visited the hospital to check on the students’ wellbeing.