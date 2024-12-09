Nandurbar: 614 Women Voted to Ban Liquor Sale in Aslod Village; Decision After Report

614 women voters out of 1,218 of Aslod village at Shahada taluka in Nandurbar district voted on Sunday, December 8, to seek a ban on the sale of liquor in the presence of officers from revenue and state excise departments. According to the TOI report, quoting the Nandurbar collector, the result of the election will be announced based on the detailed report on prohibiting liquor shops in the village.

Only women registered with the election department were allowed to vote in the village. There are a total of 1,218 women registered voters in the village. In such matters, voter turnout should be above 50%, said a senior officer, reported TOI. A total of 677 women participated in the voting process, of which 612 voted in favour of the ban, 40 voted against the move, and 25 votes were found invalid.

The deputy sarpanch of the Aslod village said that the sale and consumption of liquor create domestic violence at homes in the village. Due to alcohol addiction, youths lost their lives or their jobs. The election took place after the women from the village approached the Nandurbar collector for a ban on the sale of liquor in the village through the excise department.