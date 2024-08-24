Maharashtra: 2 Youth Killed After Vehicle from BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore’s Convoy Hits Motorcycle

In a tragic accident, two young men were killed instantly when a speeding vehicle from BJP's Man MLA Jaykumar Gore's convoy collided with their motorcycle. The victims have been identified as Aniket Nitin Magar (26) and Ranjit Rajendra Magar (32), both residents of Sherewadi, Maan. The incident occurred on Saturday morning around 8 a.m. in Sherewadi (Maan).

According to police reports, MLA Jaykumar Gore is currently on a public outreach tour, typically accompanied by a convoy of three to four vehicles. On Saturday morning, Gore left his residence in Boratwadi for the tour, with the convoy travelling at high speed. Around the same time, Aniket and Ranjit Magar were on their motorcycle, heading towards Bidal. A speeding car from Gore's convoy struck their motorcycle with such force that both the bike and its riders were thrown into the air. The motorcycle was completely wrecked, and both riders sustained severe injuries. The car involved in the accident also suffered significant damage.

The critically injured men were rushed to the rural hospital in Dahiwadi, but sadly, they were pronounced dead before any treatment could be administered. The accident has cast a pall of grief over the villages of Bidal and Sherewadi. As of yet, the incident has not been officially registered at the Dahiwadi police station.