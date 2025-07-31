Maharashtra: 32-Year Old Sales Tax Inspector in Latur Dies by Suicide In Hotel Room Over MPSC Exam Disappointment

A 32-year-old sales tax inspector, Ramdas Shrirame, committed suicide by hanging himself in a lodge near the Central Bus Stand in Latur on Tuesday, reportedly due to disappointment over MPSC exam results. A case has been registered at the Gandhi Chowk Police Station. Originally from Kamalewadi, Nanded district, Shrirame had informed his family he was going for training in Amravati but checked into Hotel Nandanvan Lodge in Latur on Monday. When the lodge manager knocked on his door on Tuesday for the next day's payment, there was no response.

Suspecting something amiss, the manager informed the police. Upon inspection, cops found Shrirame had hanged himself. According to PI Sahebrao Narwade, Shrirame, who had also served as a teacher, dreamt of achieving a higher position through competitive exams. He had been working as a sales tax inspector for the past five years and was recently selected as a child development project officer in Nagpur. His family stated that he took this drastic step due to unsatisfactory MPSC results. A case of accidental death has been registered based on information from Sunil Kumar Jadhav.