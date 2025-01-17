Maharashtra: 35-Year-Old Wrestler Brutally Killed in Sangli District; Police Detain Three Suspects

A 35-year-old wrestler was brutally murdered on Thursday night in Karve village of Khanapur taluka, Sangli district. Police have detained three suspects in connection with the incident. The victim, identified as Rahul Jadhav, was reportedly attacked around midnight on the Vita-Tasgaon road near a bridge close to a crematorium.

According to the reports, Jadhav was assaulted with a knife, sword, and hockey stick, leading to his death. The suspects, identified as Manik Sambhaji Pariet, Gajanan Gopinath Shinde, Amrit Shahaji Mali, Nayan Ranglal Dhabi, Praful Kamble, Rohan Raghunath Jadhav, and Nitin Pandurang Jadhav, allegedly attacked Jadhav over an old dispute. Police have detained Pariet, Shinde, and Dhabi, while the others remain at large.

Reports indicate that Jadhav had an ongoing dispute with the suspects, who had earlier vandalized his vehicle. On Thursday night, they allegedly confronted him on the bridge and stabbed him in the head with a sword.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vipul Patil and Police Inspector Dhananjay Phadtare led a team to the crime scene and sent Jadhav’s body for post-mortem after completing a spot inspection. A case has been registered against all named suspects, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.