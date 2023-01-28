Maharashtra: 36 students fall ill due to food poisoning after having mid-day meal of Sangli school

Thirty-six students in Sangli in Maharashtra on Friday fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said. All of them were shifted to a hospital, where 35 were discharged post treatment, while one has been kept under observation, he said.

The incident took place in Wanlesswadi High School after the children, from Classes V and VII, had rice and dal prepared at a central kitchen run by a self-help group, he said.

After having the mid-day meal, 36 students complained of stomach ache and nausea, and many of them vomited. One child is still hospitalised for stomach pain. Saline has been administered to him and his condition is stable, Mohan Gaikwad, the education officer (primary section) said.

Food samples from the school and the central kitchen have been sent to a lab for tests. A three-member committee has been formed to probe the matter, Gaikwad added.