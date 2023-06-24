Maharashtra: 39-year-old woman found dead in Palghar

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found in a well in a locality of Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said. The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well by locals in Shirsad locality of Virar on Friday night, an official said.

The police were alerted and the body has been sent to a government hospital in Vasai for post-mortem, he said. Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Earlier, A distressing incident unfolded in Shirpur as a young pharmacy student tragically took his own life by leaping into the Tapi river. The individual had been absent from his room for three days, prompting a search. Sadly, during the search, his lifeless body was discovered on the riverbed of the Tapi.