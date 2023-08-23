Maharashtra: 4 persons held for stealing motorbikes in Thane

In the Thane district of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area, police have detained four people and claimed that they have broken up a group that was stealing motorbikes.

Eleven stolen motorbikes have also been seized from the possession of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Bhiwandi, Navnath Dhavle told reporters on Tuesday evening.

He said there were a number of cases of motorbike theft in Bhiwandi. The police worked on several leads including CCTV footage, as well as intelligence and technical inputs, the official said. Over the last couple of days, the police arrested four persons, he said.

The police first caught Mustakin @ Asif Mohammad Amin Ansari (25), belonging to Bhiwandi, and got information about the other accused, the official said. The three other accused have been identified as Atik @ Altaf Munaf Shaikh (23), from Jalgaon, Javed @ Jahid Jabir Sheikh (39), from Padgha in Thane, and Hasnain Jaffar Hussain Sayyed (21), from Mumbra in Thane, he said.