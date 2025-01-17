Maharashtra: 42 Crows Found Dead in Four Days in Latur's Udgir, Tested Negative for Bird Flu and Manmodi Disease

In Latur’s Udgir area, the sudden death of crows has alarmed residents. A medical report confirmed on Thursday that the crows tested negative for bird flu and Manmudi diseases, alleviating some concerns. The Animal Husbandry Department is investigating whether the crows died from poisoning or spoiled food.

Initially, 28 crows were found dead on Monday, followed by 8 on Tuesday and 5 on Wednesday. Samples were sent to the State Level Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Pune-Aundh for analysis, and the dead crows have been disposed of. Local officials are closely monitoring the situation, and another dead crow was discovered on Thursday, bringing the total to 42. A rapid action team has been formed at the district level in response.

The negative test results have eased worries among residents, as a positive result would have necessitated stricter safety measures due to potential human transmission. Dr. Shridhar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of District Animal Husbandry, noted that a positive result would have required increased precautions. Investigations are ongoing to determine if toxins or spoiled food caused the deaths, with final results pending. Meanwhile, Udgir Municipality has been instructed to maintain cleanliness in the area.