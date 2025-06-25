Maharashtra: 42-Year-Old Teacher Dies by Suicide Inside Classroom During Recess in Jalgaon

Jalgaon, Maharashtra (June 25, 2025): A 42-year-old teacher died by suicide inside a classroom during the mid-morning recess at Supadu Bhadu Patil School in Pachora on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. and came to light when students returned from break and found the teacher hanging in the classroom.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Bharat Mahale. He lived with his wife, son, and daughter in Dahigaon Sant near Pachora.

According to school staff, Mahale took the extreme step while the students were playing in the school ground during recess. When the students came back to the classroom, they found him hanging and immediately informed other teachers.

Pachora police reached the school after receiving the information and conducted a spot inspection. The body was taken to Pachora Rural Hospital for post-mortem.

The exact reason for the suicide is not yet known. However, police suspect that Mahale may have taken the step due to mental stress. A case has been registered at the Pachora police station and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525