Maharashtra: 4kg charas seized by NCB at Thane station

With the arrest of two people in Thane and the recovery of 4 kg of charas worth around Rs 8 lakh from them, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has exposed an inter-state drug network. According to an NCB official, substantial amounts of drugs are sent to Mumbai and Goa during the New Year.

According to the NCB, the network was transporting drugs from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to various locations across the country. The anti-drug agency received information about a carrier coming to Mumbai with a drug shipment, NCB officials stated

NCB learnt on Tuesday that the courier was taking a train to Thane station to hand over the drugs to a local distributor. To intercept the carrier, a team of NCB officials rushed to Thane station. They also learnt that a local distributor was on his way to the railway station.

The carrier arrived at Thane station between Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The NCB squad determined the identity of the two and apprehended them using information acquired through intelligence and technical data. It was able to recover 4 kg of charas from them.