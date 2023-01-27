Maharashtra: 5 held for allegedly assaulting staff at railway crossing and stalling passage of goods train

Five persons were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly assaulting on-duty staff at a railway crossing and stalling the passage of a goods train for more than four hours, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1am on Thursday between Juchandra and Chandrapada when the level crossing was shut to allow a goods train to pass, the Dombivali railway police station official said.

Railway staff were also engaged in maintenance work on the stretch at the time. The seven accused, who were travelling in a car and a scooter, roughed up railway staff after finding the level crossing shut. They also manhandled some Railway Protection Force jawans, he said.

They then squatted on the tracks and held up a goods train for four hours. After some time, five of them were arrested, while a woman and man, who were part of the group, escaped. All seven have been charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Railway Act for assaulting government staff and other offences, he said.