Maharashtra: 50 injured in collision between passenger, goods train in Gondia

More than 50 passengers were injured after three bogies of a passenger train derailed in Maharashtra. The incident was reported from Gondia in the early hours of Wednesday.There were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

The accident occurred at nearly 2:30 am on Wednesday after the passenger train collided with a goods train.The passenger train was on its way from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to Jodhpur in Rajasthan. According to the details, the incident took place due to signalling issues. The driver applied the emergency brake, but could not avert colliding into the goods train.