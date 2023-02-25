Maharashtra: 8 workers injured after major fire breaks out in Ahmednagar Sugar Mill

A massive fire broke out at the Gangamai Sugar Mill in Shevgaon, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, on Saturday, after an explosion in its distillery unit. 70 to 80 people are believed to be trapped inside the mill. At least 10 fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the blaze.

More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and the fire was brought under control later. Currently, two fire fighting engines are at the spot while two more are on their way for cooling process.