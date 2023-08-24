Maharashtra: 9-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Thane district

A nine-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The boy was playing outside his house at Saralgaon in Murbad area on Wednesday when he suffered the snake bite, an official from Murbad police station said.

He was rushed to the public health centre in Saralgaon where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. Local police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he added.

In an similar incident yesterday, Pranjal Pramod Mali (8), a young schoolgirl from Savlaj (Tasgaon), lost her life to a venomous snakebite. The unfortunate incident occurred late Tuesday night when Pranjal was bitten while asleep at home. Urgently taken to a nearby hospital in Savlaj, her condition rapidly deteriorated, prompting doctors to recommend her transfer to Sangli for advanced treatment. Tragically, Pranjal passed away before receiving medical intervention.