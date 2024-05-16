Maharashtra: 90 Persons Hospitalised After Eating Food During Temple Feast in Nanded

A temple feast turned sour as over 90 persons were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning, revealed authorities on Thursday. The victims fell ill after consuming food items at the event in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

"A feast was organised and food was served to devotees just outside a Shiva temple. They were given 'ambil' (porridge) and 'khir' (a sweet dish made from milk) to eat," he said.

Following the consumption of 'ambil', a traditional offering, devotees reported feeling dizzy and experiencing vomiting, according to sources. Initially, a few individuals were swiftly taken to the hospital. However, as the evening progressed, reports of food poisoning escalated. By late night, the count surged to 90 people admitted across multiple hospitals for medical assistance.

The condition of all of them is stable and they are out of danger, the official added. Taking cognisance of the incident, a police team visited the spot and an inquiry is being conducted, he said.