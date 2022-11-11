Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray set to take part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi continued on the fifth day of its Maharashtra leg in Nanded district on Friday and will later enter neighbouring Hingoli district, where Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray will take part in it.

Thackeray is scheduled to join the foot march around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir, the Congress has said.

The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday. It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days.