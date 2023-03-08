Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray writes letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia for new airports in Palghar and Fardapur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2023 01:18 PM 2023-03-08T13:18:58+5:30 2023-03-08T13:19:29+5:30
Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has written letter to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, placing on record requests for development of new airports in Palghar District and Fardapur, and clarity for airports of Pune and Nashik.
I hope he takes up the development of these 4 airports, as it will help give a boost to development and support passenger connectivity, industry, agriculture and tourism, he further said.
On Monday, Aditya Thackeray has slammed sufferings of the people due to poor air standards in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as an indicator of "the quality of the unconstitutional government in the state.
