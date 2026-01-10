Maharashtra Accident: 3 Warkaris Killed in Bike–Car Collision While Returning from Kirtan in Parbhani

Parbhani, Maharashtra (January 10, 2026): Three warkaris died in a road accident early Saturday while returning on a motorcycle from a kirtan. The deceased have been identified as Mauli Digambarrao Kadam (30), Prasadrao Kadam (45), both residents of Bordi village, Jintur taluka, and Dattamanikrao Karhale (30) of Muda village, Jintur taluka.

According to the reports, the three had attended a kirtan in Pimpala village in Parbhani taluka. Around 1 a.m., they were returning to Bordi village via the Parbhani-Jintur road when their motorcycle collided with a car near the Lower Dudhna canal in Jhari.

All three sustained serious injuries and were taken to Parbhani Hospital by local police. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.