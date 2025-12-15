Maharashtra Accident News: Seven-Year-Old Boy Killed After Bike Hits Pothole, Run Over by Truck on Parol–Shirsad Road

A tragic road accident claimed the life of seven-year-old Harsh Thori on Saturday evening after a two-wheeler met with a mishap caused by a pothole on the Parol–Shirsad–Ambadi road. The child died after being crushed under the wheel of a heavy vehicle moments after the fall. Following restrictions on heavy vehicles entering Thane city from Friday night, authorities allowed traffic to divert through the Parol–Bhiwandi route. This decision sharply increased the movement of trucks on the narrow and damaged stretch, worsening congestion and creating dangerous conditions for daily commuters.

According to police, the incident occurred when Sameer Thori, a resident of Achole Lake in Nalasopara, was travelling to Vajreshwari for a pilgrimage with his wife and two children on a two-wheeler. Near Usgaon, amid slow-moving traffic, the bike’s wheel slipped into a deep pothole, causing the vehicle to lose balance and topple onto the road. All four family members were thrown off the two-wheeler and fell onto the busy carriageway, leaving them vulnerable to oncoming traffic during peak movement hours.

Tragically, while seven-year-old Harsh Thori lay seriously injured on the road, a heavy vehicle approaching from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot. Sameer Thori, his wife, and their daughter suffered minor injuries and were rushed for medical treatment. After being alerted, personnel from Mandvi Police Station immediately reached the location. Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Andhale confirmed that the truck involved in the accident has been seized and the driver arrested. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

Residents blame the accident on the severely damaged condition of roads across the Vasai–Virar region, worsened by continuous rainfall and poor maintenance. The Shirsad–Vajreshwari road, a crucial transport corridor, is riddled with potholes and carries a heavy load of trucks daily. Overloaded vehicles and speeding worsen the risk, particularly for two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw users. Motorists allege unsafe overtaking from the left during traffic snarls has become common. There is growing public demand for strict enforcement, road repairs, and action against reckless driving to prevent further loss of life.