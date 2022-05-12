Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse to investigate over summer soybean seeds

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse has assured the farmers' delegation that they will help in the case of summer soybean seeds in the state, including Sangli district, which has not matured even after the expiry of the term.

A meeting was held on Wednesday afternoon on the initiative of Vishwajit Kadam. The meeting was attended by all the officers of the Agriculture Department, Mahabeej, and farmers from Dhangaon. In other districts including Sangli, a seed production program was started through Mahabeej this year. In this thousands of farmers were given seeds of the KDS 726 variety. Insect infestation was high as all the seeds were defective. Also, the income was low. Farmers in Dhangaon had raised their voices in this regard. Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajit Kadam inspected the soybean crop and organized a meeting at the ministry.

An inquiry committee will be set up to look into the damage caused by the inferior summer soybean variety. Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said that the committee will submit a report to the government after a thorough study and after that, the farmers will be given relief. Pradip Salunkhe, Sharad Salunkhe, Sarpanch of Dhangaon Satpal Salunkhe, Deepak Bhosale etc. were present on this occasion.