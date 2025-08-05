Maharashtra: AIIMS Nagpur MBBS Student Found Dead in Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

Tragedy struck AIIMS Nagpur when a final-year MBBS student was found dead in his hostel room after having allegedly ended his life in suspicious circumstances. The incident, which oc-curred in the boys' hostel, came to light nearly 24-hours later, sending shockwaves among fellow students and faculty. The deceased has been identified as Sanket Pandi-trao Dabhade (23), a resident of Jintur in Parbhani district. Sanket, who stayed in Room No. 909 of the boys' hostel, had been missing from sight since Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, his absence continued, but hostel mates assumed he was resting. By 8 pm on Sunday, when Sanket still hadn't stepped out, friends tried calling him, but his phone went unanswered. The matter was re-ported to hostel warden Pankaj Jibhkate, who also failed to reach him over the phone. Jibhkate then in-structed hostel staff members Atu Rathod and Rajendra Shiv to open the room using a master key.

Upon entering, they found Sanket hanging from the bathroom door with a shawl. Warden Jibhkate immediately informed hostel in-charge Dr Ramaraja PN, and the police were called. A team from Sonegaon police station reached the spot, along with AIIMS Dean Dr Prashant Joshi. Based on the condition of the body, police suspect that Sanket had ended his life almost 24-hours earlier. No suicide note was found. -

Sanket was known as a promising and diligent student. His death has left classmates and faculty in deep shock. His father is a teacher, his mother a homemaker, and his sister a doctor. Being in his final year of MBBS had brought immense pride to his family. Initial examination of his mobile also did not reveal any clue about the reason for his suicide.