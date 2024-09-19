Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Slams MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's Controversial Remarks in Front of CM Shinde

Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparked controversy with a statement criticizing opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, leading to a political uproar. The opposition has been attempting to destabilize the ruling Grand Alliance. Today, Ajit Pawar addressed this issue sharply during a program in Buldhana, indirectly targeting Gaikwad while speaking in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The "Majhi Ladaki Bahin" program took place on Thursday, September 19, and was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum in political discourse. Without mentioning Gaikwad by name, he stated, "I will say one thing in the presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Everyone has the right to express their views and opinions, a right granted by the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, whether you are in the ruling party or the opposition, it is essential to respect boundaries."

He further remarked, "We live in Shiv-Shahu's Maharashtra. Do not disturb the Chief Minister or the constituent parties of the Grand Alliance with reckless statements. While it’s normal to feel anger, there are limits to how that anger should be expressed. What kind of language is appropriate in such matters?"

Additionally, Ajit Pawar criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks regarding reservation policies, asserting, "Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, implemented reservation to uplift the poor, tribals, and backward classes. Are you suggesting we should remove that reservation? Is this the direction we want for our country?"