Maharashtra: Amravati ACP shoots dead wife and nephew, kills himself

In a shocking incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Maharashtra's Amravati district allegedly killed his wife and nephew, before shooting himself with his service revolver. According to sources, ACP Bharat Gaikwad shot his wife Moni and nephew Deepak in Pune. Following this, he also committed suicide.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 am on Monday. Gaikwad's wife used to live in Pune along with their two children. The police are investigating the matter as the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest," the official said. "Later Gaikwad shot himself in the head. All the three persons died on the spot," he said.The other two dead were identified as the police officer's wife Moni Gaikwad (44) and nephew Deepak (35), he said.