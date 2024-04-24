Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti Offers 21 Lakhs to Astrologers Who Can Accurately Predict Election Results

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has come up with a new initiative ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. The Samiti has openly challenged astrologers and fortune tellers to accurately predict the results of the Lok Sabha Elections. MANS has offered a reward of Rs 21 Lakhs for the winner.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Will Be Wiped Out in South India, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

The initiative has been launched to create awareness regarding the spread of misinformation that is perpetuated by astrologers who claim to predict outcomes such as those of elections. MANS believes that such reliance on astrologers and fortune tellers furthers superstitions.

After filling an entry fee worth Rs 5000, participant astrologers will have to answer a questionnaire prepared by the MANS. These include: 1) Which candidate will get the least votes in the entire country?

2) Which constituency will see the highest NOTA votes?

3) Who will win from Kolkata North, Nalanda, Raipur, Bellari, Agra and Baramati seat?

4) How many votes will Rahul Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut, Nitin Gadkari, T Shailaja, Mahua Moitra win?

5) Who will get the least votes in Ladakh, Chandani Chowk, Vellore, Varanasi, Buldhana and Bhubaneshwar?

According to MANS' Dr Hamid Dabholkar, the challenge is only open to fortune tellers and astrologers and not political analysists and pundits. Interested participants can register themselves at 0233-2312512.

