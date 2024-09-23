Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Corporations for Economically Weaker Sections of Brahmin and Rajput Communities

Mumbai, Maharashtra (Sept. 23, 2024): The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the establishment of two separate corporations aimed at supporting the economically weaker sections of the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

The "Parashuram Economic Development Corporation" will serve the Brahmin caste, while the "Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation" will focus on the Rajput community. According to reports, both corporations have been allocated Rs 50 crores each by the Cabinet.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Chief Minister Shinde announced the decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter), along with updates on other schemes and benefits for the public.