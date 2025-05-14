Maharashtra Approves Security Overhaul at Arthur Road Jail with Four New Watchtowers

The Maharashtra government authorised the construction of four additional watchtowers at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, also known as Mumbai Central Jail, as part of a significant effort to improve jail security and infrastructure. The action aims to prevent escapes, block contraband from being thrown into the jail, and improve surveillance of the area around the facility. The decision, which was detailed in a government resolution released on Tuesday, was made in response to growing worries about security flaws brought on by the jail's placement in the crowded Jacob Circle neighbourhood.

A government-appointed committee identified the long-standing slums on both sides of Arthur Road Jail as a major threat to jail security in 2015. Although the committee had recommended the clearance of these slums, no action was ever taken. Since then, the risk has only increased due to the construction of tall buildings nearby. Measures to strengthen the jail's perimeter had been planned for years despite the mentioned concerns. Now that Rs 1.21 crore has been allocated, the watchtowers' construction may finally start.

Apart from improving security, the state has authorised Rs 2.80 crore to build a multipurpose hall within Arthur Road Jail. The 2,800 square foot hall, which will be utilised for educational, recreational and correctional programs, will take the place of a modest existing building. We lacked a suitable venue for entertaining or rehabilitating people. Hindustan Times quoted an official saying, "This new space will finally allow us to begin these processes." More than 2,500 inmates are currently housed at the jail, which was initially built to house 804 people.

Infrastructure improvements for additional jails in Maharashtra were also announced by the state government. A new administrative office for the jail superintendent and top personnel has been approved for Byculla Jail in Mumbai, costing Rs 1.77 crore. Additionally, the facility will have a permanent visitation hall for the inmates, the majority of whom are female. A new kitchen and godown within the same building have been approved for an additional Rs 2.8 crore.

Rs 1.32 crore has been set aside for the expansion of the female inmate quarters at Thane Jail. In the meantime, Rs 12.14 crore would be given to Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to build a new open jail that can house 100 criminals, including a special unit for transsexual inmates.

There are plans to open two more jails. At an allowed cost of Rs 14.25 crore, Kolhapur will house another open facility with a capacity of 150 inmates, while Akola is developing an all-women open jail at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore.