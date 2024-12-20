Maharashtra Assembly Allocates Rs 1400 Crore for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Supplementary Demands

The Maharashtra Assembly approved supplementary demands totaling Rs 33,788.40 crore, which includes a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the state government's flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The supplementary demands, presented in the assembly on Monday by Minister Uday Samant, were passed in the Lower House following a debate. In the previous budget, the state government had allocated Rs 46,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to over 2.5 crore women from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently announced that the monthly aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be increased to Rs 2,100. The supplementary demands also include Rs 36 crore for the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malwan, Sindhudurg district. Additionally, Rs 1,204 crore has been allocated for margin money loans to eligible sugar cooperative factories. The state government has provisioned Rs 3,050 crore for the Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme, which provides free electricity to farmers.

