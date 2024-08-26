Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 99% of Seat Sharing Formula for Mumbai's 36 Constituencies Finalized by MVA, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has "99 percent finalized" the seat-sharing formula for 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

"The seat-sharing formula for all the assembly seats in Mumbai is 99 per cent finalised. Nobody will reveal the details. I can say that seat-sharing discussions related to all the seats in Mumbai are over," he said.

He added, "The constituents of the MVA have no disputes regarding any positions, including that of the chief minister. Discussions on the seat-sharing formula for the remaining areas of Maharashtra will commence on August 27."

Raut stated that the MVA has been meticulous in its seat-sharing discussions, stating, "We want Mumbai to remain under the control of Marathi-speaking people." When questioned about whether the Congress would receive more seats in Vidarbha, he responded, "We are trying to balance seat-sharing. Nothing will be revealed about the ongoing discussions between the three parties."

