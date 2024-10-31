Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar Shares Heartfelt Diwali Message with Mother's Photo Amid Family Rift

Ajit Pawar's recent actions have caused a major split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Pawar family, becoming increasingly noticeable as the Maharashtra assembly elections approach. Following a division in the NCP, family members are now in direct electoral competition. In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections, which saw Supriya Sule facing off against Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, a new rivalry has emerged: Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra Pawar, has been selected by the Sharad Pawar faction to run against Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Ajit Pawar continues to face backlash over the fractures within his party and family.

Amid this conflict, Ajit Pawar posted a touching message on social media, sharing a photo with his mother and extending Diwali greetings. He wrote, "On behalf of my mother and myself, Happy Diwali to all the mothers, farmers, laborers, youth, and senior citizens of Maharashtra. May this Diwali bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family."

While Yugendra Pawar is officially opposing Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly elections, the underlying contest symbolizes a challenge against Sharad Pawar himself. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, competed against Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, who won that battle. This ongoing family rivalry highlights the complicated dynamics present in Maharashtra's political scene.