Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Faces Internal Rift Over Dharavi Seat; Varsha Gaikwad Pushes for Sister Jyoti Gaikwad's Nomination

The list of Congress candidates has yet to be announced, but internal party leaders are actively advocating for their relatives to secure tickets. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad is pushing for her sister, Jyoti Gaikwad, to be nominated from the Dharavi assembly constituency, though some party members oppose this. A committee, including Varsha Gaikwad, former president Ashok Jagtap, and former minister Aslam Sheikh, has been formed to decide on Congress candidates in Mumbai.

The issue of the Dharavi constituency was discussed in a recent meeting, where Varsha advocated for Jyoti's nomination, but Jagtap reportedly opposed it. Varsha Gaikwad, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from North-Central Mumbai, has seen her sister, Jyoti, actively campaigning in the Dharavi constituency, a traditional stronghold of the Gaikwad family, with their banners appearing at various events.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ramesh Chennithala Provides Major Update on MVA Seat Allocation, Says... (Watch Video)

In light of Jyoti's recent activity, Jagtap has proposed candidates Sandesh Kondwilkar and Sunil Ahire, who have been involved in the Dharavi constituency. This has raised questions about whether Jyoti Gaikwad will ultimately receive the nomination.