Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Date Announced: "We Appeal to EC Not to Let Maharashtra Polls Become Like Haryana," Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Maharashtra will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be announced on November 23. The Election Commission of India made the announcement as the tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is set to end on November 26.

Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed concerns about the integrity of the elections, saying "We appeal EC to not to let Maharashtra election to become like Haryana election...money game might take place...if Election Commission considers themselves unbiased, we don't though, they will have to take care of all these things...EVM is not full proof...no matter what govt will change," as ANI quoted.

Raut also criticised the current government, claiming, "This unconstitutional govt that was formed with the support of PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Supreme Court, will change."

The upcoming election is expected to witness a two-way contest between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.