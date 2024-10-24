Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Final Seat-Sharing Formula of MVA Alliance to be Announced by Tomorrow, Says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced on Thursday that the final seat-sharing formula for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be revealed by Friday morning. He also stated that the party has instructed several candidates who are likely to receive tickets for the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20 to begin filing their nomination papers.

"The final seat-sharing will be announced by today evening or tomorrow morning," he said. After days of stalemate, the opposition alliance on Wednesday announced that the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) would contest 85 seats each of the total 288, and talks for the remaining seats were underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), suggested that there might be a swapping of seats among the alliance partners, with his party potentially contesting 100 seats. Meanwhile, in response to Congress workers chanting slogans to declare him as the party's chief ministerial candidate, Patole said that their primary objective is to ensure the MVA comes to power. "The decision regarding the CM position will be made by the high command," he stated.

