Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: How Many Seats Can Ajit Pawar’s NCP Secure? Insights from Internal Survey

Currently, all the parties in Maharashtra are preparing for the 2024 assembly elections. Elections can be announced at any time. After the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the grand alliance of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and Shiv Sena (Shinde group) is gearing up for the assembly elections. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the performance of Ajit Pawar-led NCP was very bad compared to other parties. In this background, the party has conducted an internal survey before the assembly elections.

In this survey, the performance of the Mahayuti and NCP is seen to be good in the state. According to the survey, Ajit Pawar's NCP can currently get 23 seats. Ajit Pawar group will have to work harder on 16 seats. Importantly, Ajit Pawar had left Sharad Pawar in 2023 with 40 MLAs.

Survey done at 70 seats -

Apart from this, there are 31 assembly constituencies where the party's position is unfavorable. To win 21 of these 31 assembly seats, the party needs the help of allies. If votes from BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena shift to NCP, Ajit Pawar's group could win 21 seats. In 10 seats, NCP is weaker than its opponents. According to media reports, Ajit Pawar's NCP has sought 70 seats. Due to this, the party has conducted a survey on these 70 seats.

Earlier we had a lead of only 6 seats, but now... -

Talking about this survey, a senior leader of NCP said that earlier they got lead in only 6 seats, but now this number has increased to 23. Of course, our party can easily win 23 seats in the assembly elections. So we have to work harder on 16 seats, with the support of Shiv Sena and BJP we can win the remaining seats as well.