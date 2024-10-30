Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Is Congress Using Karnataka's Strategy Against Devendra Fadnavis?

For the past few months, Devendra Fadnavis has been targeted by the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi). Fadnavis has revealed details about the opposition’s strategy, claiming that since the BJP is the strongest party within the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance), weakening the BJP would weaken the alliance’s strength overall. Consequently, a strategist from Karnataka advised Congress to target Fadnavis, Fadnavis alleged. Fadnavis also stated that MVA leaders are making personal attacks on him. "Opponents attack me from morning till evening, constantly putting me in the center stage, making it impossible for people to forget me," he remarked.

According to Fadnavis, this strategy has had the effect of people increasingly seeing him as a strong leader. He alleged that the strategist from Karnataka advised the opposition to attack him, tarnish his image, and make personal criticisms, which is exactly what is happening now.

Fadnavis also questioned why Anil Deshmukh started making accusations against him just recently, hinting that Congress, Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena’s think tank have planned to portray him as a villain. Furthermore, Fadnavis clarified that the decision regarding who will be the chief minister of Mahayuti will only be made after the election results. He also stated that there is no demand from Eknath Shinde for a rotational chief minister system.