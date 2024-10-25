Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Law Enforcement Agencies Seize Goods Worth Rs 52 Crore in 24 Hours

In Maharashtra, where the model code of conduct is currently in effect ahead of next month's assembly elections, law enforcement agencies reported the seizure of goods valued at Rs 52 crore within just 24 hours. Since the announcement of the elections on October 15, a total of 19 law enforcement agencies have confiscated items worth Rs 90.74 crore across the state, according to officials.

In a statement issued on Thursday, poll officials announced that various agencies, including the police, Income Tax Department, Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Customs and Excise departments, took action in the districts of Mumbai Suburban, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri.

Also Read| Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases Second List of 7 Candidates.

To date, a total of 1,144 complaints regarding poll code violations have been reported through the Election Commission’s cVIGIL app, with 99 percent of these complaints resolved, as stated in the announcement. The Election Commission launched the cVIGIL mobile app to empower citizens to report violations of the election code. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23.