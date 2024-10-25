Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases Second List of 7 Candidates

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has released its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra Election 2024. Notably, Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, will contest from Anushakti Nagar, while Zeeshan Siddiqui has been nominated to run from Bandra East.





NCP releases its second list of candidates for #MaharashtraElection2024



Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik to contest from Anushakti Nagar. Zeeshan Siddiqui from Bandra East pic.twitter.com/XGJUIPsaV8 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

The candidates announced by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP include Shri Nishikant Patil from Islampur,Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil from Tasgaon-Kavthe Mahankal, Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar, Zeeshan Siddiqui from Bandra East, Sunil Tingre from Vadgaon Sheri, Dnyaneshwar (Mauli) Katke from Shirur, and Pratap Patil Chikhlikar from Loha.

On Wednesday, October 23, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar released its first list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20. Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, while Chhagan Bhujbal will run from Yeola and Dilip Walse Patil will contest from Ambegaon.