Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP: 32-Year Old To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 From Bandra East

In a significant political shift, Zeeshan Siddique has joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), following in the footsteps of his late father, Congress leader Baba Siddique. The NCP announced him as their candidate for Bandra East, where he previously secured victory in the 2019 Assembly elections as a Congress candidate before facing expulsion from the party.



In the upcoming elections, Zeeshan will compete against Varun Sardesai of the Shiv Sena (UBT).After the passing of his father, Congress leader Baba Siddique, who left the Congress to join the ruling NCP led by Ajit Pawar, Zeeshan Siddique was removed from his position as the Mumbai Youth Congress chief in February.

In the meantime, the NCP, under Ajit Pawar's leadership, released a second list of seven candidates. Alongside Zeeshan Siddique’s entry into the party, Sana Malik, daughter of MLA Nawab Malik, will contest from her father's Anushaktinagar constituency. Additionally, two former BJP MPs, Sanjaykaka Patil (Sangli) and Pratap Patil-Chikhlikar (Nanded), will run from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal and Loha, respectively.

