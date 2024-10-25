Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MNS Declares Five New Candidates in Fourth List, Details Inside

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, adding five new names. This latest list features candidates for Kasba Peth in Pune, Chikhli, Kolhapur North, Kej, and Kalina constituencies.

Fourth List

Ganesh Bhorkare - Kasba Peth

Ganesh Barabde - Chikhli

Abhijit Raut - Kolhapur North

Ramesh Galfade - Kej

Sandeep alias Balakrishna Hutgi - Kalina

For Kolhapur North, MNS has chosen Abhijit Raut as its candidate, while Ramesh Galfade will represent the party in Kej constituency, Beed district. In Mumbai’s Kalina constituency, Sandeep alias Balakrishna Hutgi will stand for MNS. Previously, Raj Thackeray had announced the candidacies of Avinash Jadhav and Raju Patil at an event in Dombivli, followed by MNS’s release of an initial list of 45 candidates.

In its third list, MNS named 13 candidates for key constituencies, including Worli, Wadala, Kurla, Ovala Majiwada, Amravati, and Nashik West.

Meanwhile, Amit Thackeray has also joined the election race, following in the footsteps of Aaditya Thackeray. He will contest from the Mahim constituency, where a three-way competition is expected among Shiv Sena candidates Mahesh Shinde, Sada Sarvankar, and Amit Thackeray.