Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Nilesh Rane Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 12:11 AM2024-10-24T00:11:15+5:302024-10-24T00:17:04+5:30
Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 24, 2024): Nilesh Rane, son of BJP leader and former Union Minister Narayan Rane, joined the Shiv ...
Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 24, 2024): Nilesh Rane, son of BJP leader and former Union Minister Narayan Rane, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. He joined the party at a convention for Shiv Sena workers in Kudal, which was attended by Shinde.
आवाज कुणाचा शिवसेनेचा !— Shivsena - शिवसेना (@Shivsenaofc) October 23, 2024
वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे आणि गुरुवर्य आनंद दिघे साहेबांच्या विचारांचा वारसा जपत मुख्यमंत्री आणि शिवसेनेचे मुख्य नेते मा.ना.श्री. एकनाथजी शिंदे साहेब राज्याचा वेगवान विकास करत आहेत. याच कार्यपद्धतीवर प्रभावित होऊन भाजपचे माजी खासदार मा.श्री. निलेश राणे… pic.twitter.com/pg3qsIpuxr
According to reports, Nilesh Rane will contest from the Kudal-Malvan constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. He will face off against Shiv Sena UBT leader Vaibhav Naik, who is the sitting MLA and a staunch opponent of the Rane family.
Read Also | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Devendra Fadnavis to File Nomination from Nagpur South-West Seat on October 25
"I cannot answer every question today, but I will try my best. After joining (Shiv Sena), I am satisfied that I've joined the party from where my father started his political career. This is an emotional moment for our family," Nilesh Rane said.
VIDEO | Maharashtra elections 2024: "I cannot answer every question today, but I will try my best. After joining (Shiv Sena), I am satisfied that I've joined the party from where my father started (his political career). This is an emotional moment for our family," says Nilesh… pic.twitter.com/uRmEXvD9tT— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2024
BJP MP Narayan Rane commented on his son's decision, saying, "Nilesh Rane has joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today. I feel it will strengthen the party in the Konkan region."
Open in app
VIDEO | Maharashtra elections 2024: "Nilesh Rane has joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today. I feel it will strengthen the party in the Konkan region," says BJP MP Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) on son Nilesh Rane joining Shiv Sena.#MaharashtraElections2024— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2024
(Full video… pic.twitter.com/JwH2MdRWbw