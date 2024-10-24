Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Nilesh Rane Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 24, 2024): Nilesh Rane, son of BJP leader and former Union Minister Narayan Rane, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. He joined the party at a convention for Shiv Sena workers in Kudal, which was attended by Shinde.

According to reports, Nilesh Rane will contest from the Kudal-Malvan constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. He will face off against Shiv Sena UBT leader Vaibhav Naik, who is the sitting MLA and a staunch opponent of the Rane family.

"I cannot answer every question today, but I will try my best. After joining (Shiv Sena), I am satisfied that I've joined the party from where my father started his political career. This is an emotional moment for our family," Nilesh Rane said.

BJP MP Narayan Rane commented on his son's decision, saying, "Nilesh Rane has joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today. I feel it will strengthen the party in the Konkan region."