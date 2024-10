Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Devendra Fadnavis to File Nomination from Nagpur South-West Seat on October 25

Nagpur, Maharashtra (October 23, 2024): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination papers for the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency on Friday, October 25. The party is planning a significant show of strength during the nomination process.

Before filing their nominations, all candidates and their supporters will pay floral tributes at the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Samvidhan Chowk on Friday morning, as said by city BJP chief Bunty Kukde. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to be present when the BJP candidates file their nomination papers. State BJP president and candidate from the Kamthi assembly constituency, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, will also submit his nomination on the same day.

So far, the BJP has released only one list of candidates and is expected to announce a second list soon. The first list includes Fadnavis (Nagpur South-West), Krishna Khopde (Nagpur East), and Mohan Mate (Nagpur South). The names of candidates for three other constituencies remain on hold and are expected to be announced on Thursday or Friday.

Here are the names of the candidates in the BJP's first list:

SN Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies BJP Candidate 1 Shahada (ST) Rajesh Udesingh Padvi 2 Nandurbar (ST) Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit 3 Dhule City Anup Agarwal 4 Sindkheda Jaikumar Jitendrasinh Rawal 5 Shirpur (ST) Kashiram Vechan Pawara 6 Raver Amol Jawale 7 Bhusawal (SC) Sanjay Waman Savkare 8 Jalgaon City Suresh Damu Bhole (Rajumama) 9 Chalisgaon Mangesh Ramesh Chavan 10 Jamner Girish Dattatray Mahajan 11 Chikhli Sweta Vidyadhar Mahale 12 Khamgaon Akash Pandurang Fundkar 13 Jalgaon (Jamod) Dr. Sanjay Shriram Kute 14 Akola East Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar 15 Dhamangaon Railway Pratap Janardhan Adsad 16 Achalpur Pravin Tayde 17 Deoli Rajesh Bakane 18 Hinganghat Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar 19 Wardha Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar 20 Hingna Sameer Dattatraya Meghe 21 Nagpur South West Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis 22 Nagpur South Mohan Gopalrao Mate 23 Nagpur East Krishna Pancham Khopde 24 Kamthi Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule 25 Tirora Vijay Bharatlal Rahangdale 26 Gondiya Vinod Agrawal 27 Amgaon (ST) Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram 28 Armori (ST) Krushna Damaji Gajbe 29 Ballarpur Sudhir Sachchidanand Mungantiwar 30 Chimur Bunty Bhangadiya 31 Wani Sanjivreddy Bapurao Bodkurwar 32 Ralegaon Dr. Ashok Ramaji Uike 33 Yavatmal Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar 34 Kinwat Bhimrao Ramjee Keram 35 Bhokar Sreejaya Ashok Chavan 36 Naigaon Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar 37 Mukhed Tushar Rathod 38 Hingoli Tanaji Mutkule 39 Jintur Meghna Bordikar 40 Partur Babanrao Lonikar 41 Badnapur (SC) Narayan Kuche 42 Bhokardan Santosh Raosaheb Danve 43 Phulambri Anuradhatai Atul Chavan 44 Aurangabad East Atul Save 45 Gangapur Prashant Bamb 46 Baglan (ST) Dileep Manglu Borse 47 Chandvad Dr. Rahul Daulatrao Aher 48 Nashik East Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale 49 Nashik West Seematai Mahesh Hiray 50 Nalasopara Rajan Naik