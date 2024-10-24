Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Police Seize ₹7 Lakh from Motorcycle During Election Patrolling In Nagpur (Watch Video)

During increased patrolling ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Nagpur police seized ₹7 lakh in cash from a motorcycle rider on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Umesh Ramsingh Aedbane, was stopped for routine questioning, but failed to provide a valid explanation for the origin of the money, raising suspicions about its potential use in the election process.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine if the cash was intended for election-related activities. Earlier, unaccounted cash worth Rs 5 crore from Innova Chrysta car bearing number MH 45 AS 2526 at Khed Shivapur toll post in Pune. Reportedly, the person driving the car claimed that cash was meant to be delivered to a politician currently associated with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The car was taken to the Rajgad police station, and four individuals have been detained for questioning. Among those in the vehicle were Shahaji Nalawade, believed to be an associate of Shiv Sena MLA Shahajibapu Patil, reported IndiaToday. The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

The tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is ending on November 26th this year. The Maharashtra election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress.