In anticipation of the upcoming poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has sparked a political controversy with his recent remarks. Speaking just ahead of the expected poll announcement, Alvi voiced strong concerns about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections, suggesting that the opposition in Maharashtra should demand a return to paper ballots. Alvi’s comments have gained attention not only for questioning the credibility of EVMs but also for drawing a controversial comparison involving Israel. He stated, “In Maharashtra, the opposition should put pressure to insist on voting by paper ballot and not EVMs. Otherwise, in Maharashtra, the BJP government and Election Commission can do anything.”

He went on to make a more contentious statement, suggesting that Israel’s technological prowess, allegedly used for warfare, could have parallels in electoral manipulation, particularly in relation to the BJP government. “If Israel can kill people by use of pagers and walkie-talkies, then where does EVM stand? The PM has very good relations with Israel. Israel is an expert in such things. EVM ka bada khel kahin bhi ho sakta hai,” he said, implying that EVM tampering is a distinct possibility under the current regime. This is not the first time opposition leaders have raised concerns about the integrity of EVMs.

Over the years, several political parties have called for a return to paper ballots, claiming that the electronic machines are vulnerable to tampering. The Congress, in particular, has been vocal in its criticism of EVMs, often linking its skepticism to allegations of manipulation favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Alvi’s statements have introduced a new angle by involving Israel, suggesting a foreign dimension to the alleged manipulation. The Congress leader’s statements are likely to fuel further distrust in the electoral process, particularly among opposition voters in Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India has announced the much awaited Maharashtra Assembly Election dates which is scheduled to take place from November 12th to November 20th. The tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is ending on November 26th this year.