Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sanjeev Raje, Phaltan MLA Dipak Chavan Join Sharad Pawar Faction in Satara

NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's brother Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar on Monday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in Phaltan in Satara district. Along with Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar, NCP MLA from Phaltan Dipak Chavan and his supporters also joined the NCP (SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

Incidentally, some days ago, while inducting BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil into his group, Sharad Pawar had said a similar programme would be held in Phaltan as well, giving rise to speculation that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was set to leave the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking on Monday, Sharad Pawar said though Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was not present for the function, his heart is with the NCP (SP). "See his mental state. He is not happy in the ruling alliance," the NCP (SP) supremo asserted.

However, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar will remain in Ajit Pawar's NCP. Even after Ajit Pawar announced Deepak Chavan's candidature, he is changing parties. Deepak Chavan has been elected as an MLA three times and will contest the election again.

Now, if he wins the 2024 assembly elections, Deepak Chavan will become the first MLA to represent the constituency four times. He is now going to face the assembly elections on the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar Party's Tutari.