EC To Announce Poll Dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 at 3 PM Today

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the 2024 General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A press conference will be held today at 3:30 PM to provide further details.

The current term of the Maharashtra assembly concludes on November 26, while the Jharkhand assembly's term will end on January 5, 2025. In the 2019 elections, polling in Jharkhand was conducted over five phases, whereas Maharashtra had a single-phase election. Following the successful organization of recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission may opt for a quicker polling process in Jharkhand this time.

