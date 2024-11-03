Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sharad Pawar Takes Action to Curb Rebellion in Indapur

As the deadline for withdrawing candidacy for the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaches in just two days, there is a visible rush among political party leaders to placate dissenters. Due to some instances of rebellion within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party president Sharad Pawar is actively stepping in. Today, Pawar is set to visit Indapur, where he recently nominated former minister Harshvardhan Patil to the party, leading to dissatisfaction among local leaders like Praveen Mane, Appasaheb Jagdale, and Bharat Shah, who have raised the banner of revolt. Praveen Mane has even filed an independent candidacy.

It is understood that Sharad Pawar will meet with these dissatisfied leaders during his visit to Indapur today. The outcome of Pawar's efforts to quell the dissent will be intriguing—whether he will succeed in calming the situation or if Praveen Mane will stand firm with his independent candidacy.

Harshvardhan Patil is facing a headache as Praveen Mane's candidacy complicates matters within the newly formed third front. While it was uncertain whether Praveen Mane or Appasaheb Jagdale would emerge as the candidate, Mane recently made his intentions clear: “I have come here prostrating before my village deity Babirbua and have bound the colors in a pouch for the meeting. I swear by that color that no matter what, I will not withdraw my candidacy. The powder only touches my forehead; its dispersal is solely your right,” declared Praveen Mane, a former Zilla Parishad member and director of Sonai Industries, as he submitted his independent nomination.

Appasaheb Jagdale's role will be crucial in this scenario. Following a triangular contest in the 1995 Indapur Assembly elections, an independent candidate emerged victorious. This historical trend suggests that independent candidates often win in such situations. Jagdale, who has a close relationship with MLA Dattatray Bharne, is viewed as a significant leader in the third front. Although Harshvardhan Patil is an uncle figure, he does not share the same close bond. In recent days, both Praveen Mane and Appasaheb Jagdale had been discussing that a candidate would be determined through their coordination. However, Mane's filing of his nomination has reportedly upset Jagdale. Therefore, all eyes are now on whom Jagdale will support.