Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena Faces Pressure as MNS Competes On 12 Mumbai Seats

Maharashtra's political landscape, particularly in the Mahim constituency, has become increasingly tense following recent developments and verbal clashes. Raj Thackeray's refusal to meet Shinde faction candidate Sada Sarvankar has sent a clear message to Shiv Sena workers that he is in a confrontational mood. Sarvankar's unwillingness to withdraw his candidacy has likely fueled resentment among Shiv Sainiks towards him and the Shinde faction, which could lead to a broader backlash against the Shinde camp across 12 constituencies in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced candidates in 12 constituencies where the Shinde faction is contesting. While the Shinde faction is contesting a total of 16 seats in Mumbai, the likelihood of MNS supporting the Shinde camp in the remaining four seats has significantly decreased due to this rising discontent.

In the Mahiim constituency, there had been speculation that Sada Sarvankar would withdraw his nomination. However, Sarvankar has confirmed that he will not be withdrawing, resulting in a three-way contest for this seat. Some of Sarvankar's supporters, including his son, had visited Raj Thackeray's residence in hopes of a meeting, but Thackeray did not grant them an audience. Sarvankar stated, “We had requested time from Raj Thackeray for a meeting, but he did not respond. If you want to contest, then go ahead and contest,” indicating his intent to run.

This conflict in Mahiim is expected to resonate across 12 to 16 constituencies, which include:

Worli - Milind Deora (Shinde faction) vs. Sandeep Deshpande (MNS) Mahim - Sada Sarvankar (Shinde faction) vs. Amit Thackeray (MNS) Dharavi - Rajesh Khandare (Shinde faction) vs. No candidate from MNS Kurla - Mangesh Kudalkar (Shinde faction) vs. Pradeep Waghmare (MNS) Chandivali - Dilip Lande (Shinde faction) vs. Mahendra Bhanushali (MNS) Chembur - Tukaram Kathe (Shinde faction) vs. Moli Thorwe (MNS) Dindoshi - Sanjay Nirupam (Shiv Sena) vs. Bhaskar Parab (MNS) Jogeshwari East - Manisha Waykar (Shiv Sena) vs. Bhalchandra Ambure (MNS) Bhandup West - Ashok Patil (Shinde faction) vs. Shirish Sawant (MNS) Vikhroli - Suvarna Karanje (Shinde faction) vs. Vishwajit Dolam (MNS) Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar - Suresh Patil (Shiv Sena) vs. Jagdish Khandecker (MNS) Magathane - Prakash Surve (Shiv Sena) vs. Nayan Ka Dharan (MNS)

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are set for November 20, with counting on November 23, 2024. Today, November 4, marks the deadline for candidates to withdraw. Parties will now campaign for the next 14 days to persuade voters why they are the best choice.