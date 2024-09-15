Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Promises to Restore Old Pension Scheme if Elected To Power 

Despite the Maharashtra state assembly elections not yet being officially announced, election campaigning has intensified. Political parties are actively holding rallies and meetings across the state, making various promises. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, is currently touring Marathwada. On Sunday, he addressed employees at a convention advocating for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, engaging directly with the protestors.

Thackeray assured the employees that if his party comes to power, the Old Pension Scheme would be reinstated. He emphasized that while power changes hands, he would restore the previous government and deliver justice. Thackeray also requested protestors to avoid hunger strikes, asserting that the current government is on its way out and promising that his administration would implement the Old Pension Scheme upon taking office.

Criticizing the current administration, Thackeray claimed that they are more focused on their own interests rather than the welfare of the public. He promised that his government would address the needs of every family in the state and urged unity among protestors, condemning the current government's divisive politics. He asserted that their time is running out.

Thackeray called for a robust, unified protest against the current government, suggesting that actions should be taken to make the ruling party face the consequences of their policies. He also highlighted the disparity between the pensions received by politicians and those given to ordinary employees, criticizing the government's failure to adequately recognize and reward employees' contributions during the pandemic.